San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 9, 2024: May Gray for some on Friday

The marine layer will spread far inland by tomorrow morning and will be slow to clear. However, most neighborhoods will still clear between 9 and 11 a.m., while some beaches will be stuck in the clouds into the afternoon. We'll see better and faster clearing of the marine layer this weekend with a slight warm-up on tap.

This Mother's Day weekend, expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most of the county, some 80s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

The marine layer will deepen next week, and by midweek, we may see more of a May Gray-type pattern with uneven clearing near the coast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 68-78°

Deserts: 93-97°

