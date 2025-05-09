San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 8, 2025: Turning up the heat!

Temperatures today topped off in the 70s and 80s for most of the county, with some 60s for the cooler coastal and mountain neighborhoods and 90s in the deserts. These temperatures are 5 to nearly 30 degrees warmer than Monday!

It will be mostly 5 to 10 degrees warmer tomorrow with another 3 to 8 degree jump in temperatures on Saturday when the heat peaks. Sunday will be 3 to nearly 10 degrees cooler, but still 5 to 15 degrees above average.

Each morning, the coast and valleys wake up with low clouds and patchy fog, which may lead to poor visibility, leading to a slow morning commute. Clouds will clear by mid-morning to abundantly sunny skies.

Mother's Day will be warm across the county, mostly low to mid-70s at the coast, low to upper-80s inland, mid-70s to low-80s in the mountains and low-100s in the deserts. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the holiday.

Greater cooling moves in next week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west. It will be 10 to 35 degrees cooler by Tuesday when highs will top out 5 to 15 degrees below normal.

Tuesday the marine layer may be able to squeeze out some patchy drizzle. This cooler weather continues much of next week with slower and potentially limited clearing of the clouds for the coast and valleys.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-84°

Inland: 86-93°

Mountains: 76-90°

Deserts: 100-104°

