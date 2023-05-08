San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 8, 2023: Temperature roller coaster this week

Get ready for another ride on the temperature roller coaster this week. Starting warm today, cooling off midweek turning toasty by Mother's Day weekend.

Morning clouds and patchy fog will give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning with fair weather this afternoon, though still a few degrees shy of average.

A weak disturbance is going to pass by to the north midweek and will bring a dip in temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday with slower clearing and patchy drizzle to a few light showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It will be breezy to gusty each afternoon and evening through Wednesday with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 50mph for the mountains and deserts.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a warming trend kicking off that will take temperatures into the 70s this Mother's Day weekend at the coast, 80s inland, near 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 60-72°

Deserts: 90-93°

