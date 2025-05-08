San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 7, 2025: The warm-up continues!

Today was 5 to 20 degrees warmer than Monday, with the biggest warm-up in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures today topped off near average for most of the county.

This was just the beginning of a warming trend that ramps up for the end of the week, peaking on Saturday when highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average. Expect highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s at the coast, upper-80s to mid-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains and nearing 110 degrees in the deserts, where heat risk will be a concern.

Saturday will be the peak of our temperature roller coaster, Sunday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler, but still near to 10 degrees above average.

Each morning the coast and valleys will wake up with low clouds and patchy fog, which may be dense at times, leading to a slow morning commute. Clouds will clear by mid to late morning.

Mother's Day will be warm across the county with mostly upper-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains and around 105 in the deserts.

Greater cooling moves in next week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west, with temperatures trending below normal again by Tuesday, along with a slight chance of showers. Cooler weather continues much of next week with a May Gray pattern returning for the coast and valleys.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-77°

Inland: 78-83°

Mountains: 71-84°

Deserts: 92-95°

