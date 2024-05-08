San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 7, 2024: Marine layer returns tonight

The marine layer returns tonight to the coast spreading to some inland areas which may lead to patchy fog for the morning commute. Clouds will give way to sunshine by mid-morning for most but could linger at some beaches into the afternoon.

Winds turn weakly offshore tomorrow, leading to a slight bump in temperatures before the sea breeze returns Thursday and Friday, ushering in a deepening marine layer spreading farther inland each morning.

Seasonal weather persists into Mother's Day weekend, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts.

Next week, the marine layer will deepen, and we may see more of a May Gray type pattern by midweek.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 74-78°

Mountains: 64-75°

Deserts: 88-92°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.