San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 6, 2024: Warm weather into Mother's Day weekend!

Posted at 5:21 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 20:21:11-04

Get ready for a pleasant weather week! Cool mornings and warm afternoons are on tap, and temperatures are trending near average.

It will remain breezy in the afternoon and evening tomorrow with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and up to 45mph in the mountains and deserts. Winds turn weakly offshore Wednesday before the sea-breeze returns Thursday and Friday ushering in a return of the marine layer in the overnight and morning hours.

Things turn slightly warmer this weekend and will be quite pleasant for our moms this Mother's Day weekend! The mountains and deserts will see the biggest jump in temperatures this weekend when we warm into the low-70s in the mountains and near 100 in the deserts, while the coast will see low-70s and mid to upper 70s inland.

Tuesday's Highs: 
Coast: 65-70°
Inland: 71-76°
Mountains: 61-74°
Deserts: 92-96°

