San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 5, 2025: Going on a temperature roller coaster!

May Gray was in full force today as a storm that brought rain over the weekend slowly exits to the east. Rainfall was mainly light across the county with most areas picking up a few hundredths to .50" and locally higher amounts.

Tomorrow will be our transition day out of the May Gray pattern with building sunshine into the afternoon, though some areas will see more sunshine than others, along with slightly warmer temperatures for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer.

Wednesday will bring abundant sunshine back to the county, and temperatures will trend near normal. We continue to warm through Saturday when we'll be 5 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

Saturday will be the warmest day, anywhere from 10 to nearly 35 degrees warmer than Monday!

By Thursday, expect low mid-70s for the coast and mountains, low to mid-80s inland, and mid-90s in the deserts. Saturday warms to the mid to upper-70s at the coast, mid to upper-80s inland, near 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts where heat risk will be a concern.

Saturday will be the peak of our temperature roller coaster, Sunday starts our cooling trend that takes off early next week.

Mother's Day will be warm across the county with mostly low-70s at the coast, low-80s inland, mid-70s in the mountains and around 100 in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 55-67°

Deserts: 84-87°

