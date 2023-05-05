Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 5, 2023: Morning drizzle, cool afternoon

Posted at 7:29 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 10:29:28-04

Thick and juicy marine layer clouds this morning are producing some drizzle to a few light showers. Partial clearing into the afternoon with some areas clearing to mostly sunny, though still cool at 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average. Better clearing and more sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures this weekend, at least away from the coast.

It will remain breezy to gusty each afternoon into next week with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and stronger winds in the mountains and deserts of 30 to 55mph.

Fair into early next week with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies. Another disturbance will pass by to the north of us midweek ushering in stubborn marine layer clouds once again leading to more May Gray and possibly some light rain.

Friday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-67°
Inland: 61-68°
Mountains: 48-63°
Deserts: 76-80°

