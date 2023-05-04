San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 4, 2023: Wet morning commute

Shower activity will build as the morning commute picks up with scattered showers, brief heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Be sure to leave time for travel this morning.

A slow-moving storm system that has been crawling south just off the coast of California this week is finally moving inland today bringing scattered showers this morning and only a slight chance for any showers this afternoon. Rainfall totals will average between .15 to .50".

Snow levels are near 5,000' this morning and we may see a dusting of snow for the higher mountain elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain but it won't stick around for long.

It will be brisk today with highs 5 to 15 degrees below average for most of the county while the mountains are 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal! Add on the wind and it will be a day to keep the jacket handy. The coast and valleys will see southwesterly gusts of 15 to 25mph while stronger winds will target the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm for southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 55mph. Breezy winds will continue each afternoon and evening through Saturday.

Marine layer clouds will be juicy overnight into tomorrow bringing another chance of patchy drizzle, though little to no accumulation is expected. Partial clearing into the afternoon with better clearing and more sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures this weekend, at least away from the coast.

Fair into early next week with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies. Another disturbance will pass by to the north of us midweek ushering in stubborn marine layer clouds once again leading to more May Gray.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64°

Inland: 58-64°

Mountains: 42-54°

Deserts: 71-76°

