San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 4, 2022: A warmer end to the workweek

We're in store for a warmer end to the workweek with temperatures jumping 5 to 10 degrees higher today becoming even warmer tomorrow. Temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees above average through Friday before cooling develops this Mother's Day weekend.

Patchy fog will be possible each morning through Friday due to the shrinking marine layer otherwise mostly sunny skies will prevail.

A storm will pass to our north this weekend bringing cooler but pleasant weather for Mother's Day Weekend. The marine layer will return along with gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Mother's Day expect mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, mid-60s in the mountains and mid-90s in the deserts with morning clouds for the coast and valleys clearing to sunshine.

Greater cooling into next week with a deepening marine layer that may produce patchy drizzle to light rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet 5 to 25 degrees from today by Tuesday with the biggest drop in the mountains and deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 76-84°

Mountains: 72-83°

Deserts: 95-99°

