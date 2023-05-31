San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 31, 2023: Gray end to May with patchy light rain

The low-pressure system that has brought the cool and cloudy weather all week is finally moving over southern California today. This will bring mostly cloudy skies for the coast and valleys, cool temperatures and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts. Clouds will produce anything from mist to light rain today, mainly this morning. Any rainfall totals will be light from a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch or so.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average through tomorrow which means highs in the 60s for most of the county and warmer in the deserts in the 80s and 90s.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through tomorrow with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Thursday some inland areas will see partial clearing with better clearing Friday into the weekend and warmer temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees away from the coast. The marine layer influence will lead to little change in the temperatures for the coast but even coastal areas should see more sunshine this weekend.

Another trough develops next week which will bring another round of cloudy skies and cool temperatures and possibly patchy drizzle in the overnight and morning hours.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 61-66°

Mountains: 60-69°

Deserts: 86-90°

