San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 30, 2025: Hot & humid weekend with a chance of rain

It certainly was hotter today with most inland areas in the 90s and even some 100s! These temperatures are 15 to nearly 25 degrees above average and close to record highs.

I'm forecasting record highs on Saturday in Chula Vista at 77 (record is 76), Ramona at 98 (record is 93) and Alpine at 94 (record is 92), and tying a record high in Vista at 86 degrees.

Tomorrow will be hotter for some areas near the coast, and about as warm or slightly cooler away from the coast. You likely won't notice the difference as humidity will be climbing, making it feel tropical in San Diego. Sunday won't be as hot, with temperatures expected to drop 3 to 10 degrees, but it will be more humid.

A cut-off low over Baja will pull in moisture from not only the tropics but also from Tropical Storm Alvin churning south of Cabo San Lucas. In addition to making things more uncomfortable, there will be more clouds and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Any rain on Saturday will be light, with some areas only seeing sprinkles, while Sunday, we have a better chance of rain and storms and rain may be heavy at times.

While there is a chance for rain anywhere in the county, peak activity will be focused over the mountains.

Things cool down next week as a trough of low pressure dives south from the Pacific Northwest, ushering in drier air and pushing the high humidity out. This will also bring a deepening marine layer and temperatures dropping slightly below average away from the coast Monday and Tuesday, which will be the coolest day of the week.

Temperatures tick upward again by the end of the week as high pressure expands over the west.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-86°

Inland: 88-99°

Mountains: 77-88°

Deserts: 99-104°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.