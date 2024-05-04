San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 3, 2024: Cooling off with a little rain this weekend

Marine layer clouds will spread farther inland overnight into tomorrow morning with patchy mist and drizzle at times. Clouds will be more stubborn tomorrow with only partial clearing for some coastal areas and a mix of sun and clouds inland by the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be our transition day as a trough of low-pressure dives south, ushering in a major drop in temperatures this weekend! Temperatures plummet 10 to 25 degrees by Sunday compared to how warm it's been this week! The mountains will see the biggest drop from the low-70s to the 40s and we'll get a break from the heat in the deserts with 70s on Sunday!

As a cold front swings through overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning we'll see a few light showers with accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch to a little over a tench of an inch across the coast and valleys and up to a quarter in the mountains.

Clouds will give way to sunny skies Sunday late morning into the afternoon, and Cinco de Mayo will turn out to be a nice, albeit cooler, day.

Monday morning will be chillier than the mornings have been with mostly 40s while the mountains will be waking up in the 30s!

Strong winds will target the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect from 3pm Saturday until 8pm Sunday for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 50 to 60mph.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week with temperatures soaring 10 to 25 degrees by week's end, back in the 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Overnight and morning clouds will give way to sunny skies each day.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 59-70°

Deserts: 91-93°

