San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 29, 2025: Feeling tropical into the weekend

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend, with Friday and Saturday the warmest days as high pressure builds. Temperatures will be near to 10 degrees above average.

In addition to the heat, humidity will rise as a cut-off low over Baja pumps in tropical moisture. It will feel tropical through the weekend, with a slight chance of showers and even thunderstorms anywhere in the county, although peak activity will be focused over the mountains.

Things cool down next week as a trough of low pressure dives south from the Pacific Northwest, ushering in drier air and pushing the high humidity out. This will also bring a deepening marine layer and temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast by Tuesday, which will be the coolest day of the week.

Temperatures tick upward again by the end of the week as high pressure expands over the west.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81°

Inland: 84-90°

Mountains: 76-89°

Deserts: 98-102°

