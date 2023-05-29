San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 29, 2023: May Gray for Memorial Day

May Gray for Memorial Day with stubborn clouds all day for most coast and inland areas while abundant sunshine will shine in the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures will trend 5 to nearly 15 degrees below average through Thursday which means highs in the 60s for most of the county and warmer in the deserts in the 90s.

A trough of low pressure is leading to the cool and cloudy weather this week bringing patchy drizzle at times and light measurable rain by Wednesday as the low associated with the trough passes through.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

By the end of the week into the weekend we should see better clearing, at least partial clearing for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will be warmer by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend. The marine layer influence will lead to little change in the temperatures for the coast and valleys.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 65-71°

Mountains: 63-72°

Deserts: 92-96°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.