San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 28, 2024: Wednesday will be the sunniest day

Once again, we only saw partial and uneven clearing for some at the immediate coast, but that changes tomorrow! Tomorrow will see the fastest and best clearing of the marine layer, which means it will be the sunniest day of the week! Expect sunny skies for most of the county by mid to late morning.

On Thursday, we return to the pattern of morning clouds clearing back to the coast each afternoon but expect stubborn clouds at some beaches.

Temperatures will trend near average from the coast to the mountains but about 5 degrees above normal in the deserts, where we'll see 100s all week long.

It will be breezy to gusty at times in the mountains and deserts, with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

Minor day-to-day changes are expected into early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 73-82°

Deserts: 100-105°

