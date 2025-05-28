San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2025: Increase in temps and humidity into weekend

After a much cloudier Wednesday, temperatures will start to increase, but so will our humidity levels, bringing with them chances for showers and potentially thunderstorms.

Let's start with Thursday.

Temperatures will be right at or slightly above average across the board. Inland neighborhoods should see patchy morning fog. We expect partly cloudy skies in San Diego County, with areas west of the mountains seeing the brunt of it before some gradual clearing in the afternoon.

Friday is when temperatures peak, putting us anywhere from 5-12 degrees above average. That means the coast will hit daytime highs in the low 70s and 80s, the valleys in the low 80s and 90s, the mountains in the upper 70s and 80s, and finally, the deserts in the mid 90s to 100+ degrees.

A new tropical system will start to approach San Diego County on Friday as well, increasing our humidity and making it feel muggy.

Saturday and Sunday we could see precipitation stemming from this system, with everyone seeing at least a slight chance of rain, and potentially even thunderstorms in the mountains.

Rain totals should be minimal on the coast and in the valleys, ranging from .05"-.20".

The mountains are likely to receive more, between .30"-.50".

Temperatures then fall back off into the start of next week, bringing up about 5-15 degrees below average.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-75°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 73-82°

Deserts: 92-99°

