San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2025: Cloudier Wednesday, tropical week's end

The marine layer will continue to spread inland tonight into Wednesday morning with patchy fog possible inland. While the marine layer will clear most areas, high clouds will build in the afternoon, leading to mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to trend near normal.

Warmer weather moves in Friday into the weekend with Friday and Saturday the warmest days as high pressure builds. Expect low to upper 70s at the coast, mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid-80s in the mountains and between 100 to 105 degrees in the deserts. These temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above average with some record highs within reach.

In addition to the heat, humidity will rise as a cut-off low approaches from the Pacific, pumping in tropical moisture. It will be muggy and warm through the weekend with a slight chance of showers and even thunderstorms, with the best chance near the mountains.

Things cool down next week as a trough of low pressure dives south from the Pacific Northwest, ushering in drier air and pushing the high humidity out. This will also usher in a deepening marine layer and temperatures dropping 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 71-80°

Deserts: 96-99°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at <b>Megan Parry 10News</b>, Instagram <b>@mis_meg_wx</b> and Twitter <b>@10NewsParry</b>.