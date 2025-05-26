San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 26, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

The marine layer rolls back in this evening, spreading into the valleys by Tuesday morning with patchy fog possible inland. Increasing sunshine into the afternoon with temperatures trending near average across the county.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect until 5am Tuesday for waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents.

Warmer weather moves in Thursday into the weekend with Friday and Saturday the warmest days as high pressure builds. Expect low to upper 70s at the coast, mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid-80s in the mountains and between 100 to 105 degrees in the deserts.

In addition to the heat, humidity will be on the rise as a system sets up to the southwest of San Diego, pumping in tropical moisture. It will be muggy and warm through the weekend and there may be a slight chance of a few showers, with the best chance near the mountains.

Things cool down next week as a trough of low pressure dives south from the Pacific Northwest, ushering in drier air and pushing the humidity out. Depending on how far south that storm drops by the end of next week, we may get another chance of showers.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 73-80°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 96-100°

