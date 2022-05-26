San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 26, 2022: Cooling into Memorial Day

A cooling trend begins today away from the coast that will continue into Memorial Day. The marine layer will linger into the afternoon for coastal areas with abundant sunshine elsewhere.

The deserts will be feeling the heat with temperatures hovering around 105 degrees through tomorrow.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through Sunday bringing westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

Saturday and Sunday expect more stubborn clouds for coast and inland areas with slower clearing and limited clearing for some. Temperatures will drop by 5 to 10 degrees inland by Monday while the mountains will see temperatures plummet up to 25 degrees and the deserts by 10 to 15 degrees.

A warming trend begins on Tuesday with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. Offshore winds develop by midweek leading to more sunshine and much warmer temperatures.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 75-81°

Mountains: 74-87°

Deserts: 102-106°

