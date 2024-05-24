San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 24, 2024: May Gray Saturday, more sun by Memorial Day

The marine layer will quicky roll back in this evening with overcast skies to start our Saturday and patchy drizzle through the morning. Many coast and inland valleys will be stuck in the clouds all day with uneven and limited clearing for some. Saturday will be the coolest and the cloudiest day with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below normal across the county.

Heavy mist to light rain will be most likely during the morning Saturday though little to no accumulation is expected. Some foothill and mountain areas may wake up to patchy fog tomorrow.

Gusty winds will continue through tomorrow in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 50mph.

Sunday will be our transition day out of this pattern with better and faster clearing of the marine layer; most areas will be sunny by mid to late morning. Warmer with more sunshine by Memorial Day with warmer weather, back near average, most of next week.

Memorial Day Weekend:

On Saturday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s at the coast, mid to upper 60s inland, 50s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts. By Memorial Day, temperatures will warm into the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low 70s in the mountains, and around 100 in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.