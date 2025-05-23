San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 23, 2025: Cooler Memorial Day Weekend

The marine layer will spread farther inland overnight into Saturday morning and may produce mist to patchy drizzle at times. The coast and valleys will wake up overcast each morning with increasing sunshine into the afternoon.

Inland areas will clear to sunny skies by mid to late morning, while some areas near the coast may take until the afternoon to see sunshine.

Gusty winds will continue in the mountains and deserts tomorrow with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph.

Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine and temperatures trending close to average will be the trend most of next week. That includes Memorial Day when we'll see 60s and 70s from the coast to the mountains and near 100 in the deserts.

If headed to the beaches, be prepared for elevated surf. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 11am Saturday until 5am Tuesday for waves of 3 to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Warming up for the end of next week and weekend when we'll see 70s return at the coast, 80s inland, near 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts.

Sataurday's Highs:

Coast: 62-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 63-73°

Deserts: 94-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.