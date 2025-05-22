San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 21, 2025: Another warm day before things cool off

Today was another warm one with temperatures soaring 5 to 15 degrees above average and tomorrow will be nearly as warm. Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler with another 3 to 6 degree drop on Saturday as a trough of low pressure moves over California.

The marine layer will be confined to the coast Thursday morning, producing patchy dense fog and could lead to a slow commute. The marine layer deepens Friday, spreading that fog inland.

Thicker clouds Saturday may produce patchy morning drizzle and pockets of fog in the foothills. Expect slower clearing Saturday with the potential for clouds to linger into the afternoon for some areas.

Memorial Day will see temperatures near average across the county, which means 70s for most and near 100 in the deserts.

Through midweek next week, expect morning clouds with increasing sunshine into the afternoon for the coast and valleys and temperatures trending pretty close to average across the county. The end of the week and weekend we're in store for another warm-up.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-80°

Inland: 84-90°

Mountains: 77-88°

Deserts: 103-106°

