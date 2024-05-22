San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 21, 2024: Warm Wednesday then cooling off

Clouds will gradually make their way to the coast and eventually inland overnight into tomorrow morning. Clouds will clear for most areas by mid to late morning, with stubborn clouds possibly lingering at some beaches until the afternoon.

Two storms will move into the Pacific Northwest this week, on Thursday and Saturday. Each passing trough will enhance the marine layer locally. Expect cooler temperatures, with highs topping out 5 to 10 degrees below normal for most of the county and up to 15 degrees below normal in the mountains by Saturday, which will be the coolest day.

Sprinkles to patchy drizzle will be possible each morning starting Thursday, with Saturday the most likely chance for widespread drizzle, though little to no accumulation is expected. Thursday and Friday, expect slow clearing inland and uneven to limited clearing from the coast to 10 miles inland. Saturday it is looking likely to see May Gray linger through the day at the coast with limited to uneven clearing inland.

It will remain breezy to gusty at times each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts, with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

Sunday will be our transition out of this pattern, with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. It will be warmer with more sunshine just in time for Memorial Day, and it will continue warming into early next week.

Memorial Day Weekend:

On Saturday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s at the coast, mid to upper 60s inland, 50s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts. By Memorial Day, temperatures will warm into the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low 70s in the mountains, and mid-90s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 94-98°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.