San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 20, 2024: Faster clearing through midweek

The marine layer will build overnight but will be shallower than today with patchy fog possible by morning. Clouds will give way to sunny skies faster tomorrow and Wednesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Most areas will be sunny by mid-to-late morning, with some coastal areas taking until the afternoon to clear.

Despite the warmer temperatures, highs will continue to trend near to 8 degrees below average.

A southwest swell moved in over the weekend; waves will range from 3 to 5 feet and up to 6 feet for southwest-facing beaches, with a high rip current risk. A Beach Hazards Statement will end at 11pm.

Weak high pressure will build Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a slight warm-up before another trough of low pressure develops as a storm moves into the Pacific Northwest, which will act to deepen the marine layer locally.

Thursday through potentially Saturday, expect slower clearing of the marine layer, though uneven clearing will be possible for some from the coast to 10 miles inland. Patchy drizzle will be possible each night and morning, though little to no accumulation is expected.

It will remain breezy to gusty at times each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

Sunday and Memorial Day will bring faster clearing of the marine layer, more sunshine, and a slight bump in temperatures.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 64-74°

Deserts: 92-95°

