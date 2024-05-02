San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 2, 2024: Sunny and warm through Saturday afternoon

It's another foggy start across the county, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Low clouds will mix out, leading to another sunny and warm day as onshore flow weakens.

Today will be a few degrees warmer, especially inland. Coastal and mountain highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s; inland highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, and low 90s are mid-90s on tap for the deserts.

Foggy mornings followed by sunny and warm days will remain the pattern through Saturday before noticeable changes on Saturday night.

A low-pressure system brewing off British Columbia is aiming for the Pacific Northwest, bringing more rain and snow to the northern West Coast. On Saturday night, that system will amplify onshore flow for Southern California.

By Saturday night, winds will become very gusty toward the mountains and deserts, with isolated gusts up to 65mph. Clouds will increase, and there is a slight chance of light showers Saturday night through Sunday morning. Projected totals range from a few hundredths of an inch to a little over a tench across the coast and valleys and up to a quarter in the mountains.

Temperatures will also plummet nearly 20 degrees inland. The mountains will go from the 60s to the 40s by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the inland valleys and coast will drop to the mid to low 60s.

Warming with clearer conditions returns Tuesday through the end of the week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 71-81°

Deserts: 93-96°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.