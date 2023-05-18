San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 18, 2023: May gray with a taste of early monsoon season

May Gray will continue near the coast with an ongoing early surge of monsoon moisture making it a muggy end to the week.

The added moisture from the marine layer and monsoon flow may produce mist to patchy drizzle at times, especially in the early morning hours. In addition, visibility continues to be reduced for a lot of our inland and foothill communities.

Temperatures will be coolest along the coast, a few degrees shy of our 30-year-average, and for the mountains and deserts, we'll be 5-10 degrees above average with excessive heat lingering in the deserts.

Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon through the weekend, with the best chance to see some of those clouds become productive. Any thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and lightning. While not likely, it's not impossible to see a storm spill over into the valleys.

The monsoon flow ends next week as drier air filters in thanks to a storm moving into the Pacific Northwest.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 72-80°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 94-103°

