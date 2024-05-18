San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 17, 2024: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

We'll continue to wake up to overcast skies, with the potential of heavy mist and drizzle into the weekend. The marine layer will also help keep mild temperatures each morning. Inland areas will clear to sunny skies, while patchy clouds may linger at a few coastal neighborhoods into the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine in the mountains and deserts, and occasionally breezy with westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and isolated gusts to 50mph through Monday.

Our weather pattern will remain quite stagnant, although also quite nice, heading into the second half of May. Storms will move through the Pacific Northwest, and as they do, the marine layer will be enhanced locally, leading to slight cooling, stubborn clouds, patchy drizzle, and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

The next time this happens is Monday when it will be a cooler and cloudier day with light rain possible. Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll see better clearing and a slight warm-up, with another round of cooler and cloudier weather on Thursday and potentially again over the weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 98-102°

