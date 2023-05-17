San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 17, 2023: Warm & muggy with possible mountain storms

The May Gray pattern will continue near the coast this week with an early surge of monsoon moisture making it a muggy week around the county.

The added moisture from the marine layer and the monsoon flow may produce mist to patchy drizzle at times, especially in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will be coolest along the coast trending near to slightly below average while it will be warm inland to the deserts with highs 2 to 8 degrees above average.

We are locked in a weather pattern with a ridge of high pressure sitting over the center of the country pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico right into the 4-Corners region, the flow will veer closer to us through the weekend keeping the chance for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly near the mountains. This pattern is also known as monsoon flow, which is about a month ahead of the typical season!

Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon with Wednesday through Friday the best chance to see some of those clouds become productive. Any thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and lightning. While not likely, it's not impossible to see a storm spill over into the valleys.

The monsoon flow ends next week as drier air filters in thanks to a storm moving into the Pacific Northwest.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 75-81°

Mountains: 74-88°

Deserts: 100-105°

