San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 17, 2022: Fair May Weather

Our typical May weather continues this week with overnight and morning clouds and patchy fog clearing to sunshine and high temperatures trending near average.

It will be a touch cooler today across the county; comfortable temperatures with 60s and 70s for most of the county this week though highs will remain in the 100s in the deserts.

Breezy to gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with westerly winds of 15 to 40mph. Stronger winds are expected Thursday night into Friday when westerly winds may reach 50mph or so.

Thursday is Bike to Work Day so consider taking two wheels to work that day and if you will be driving be sure to share the road. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s to low-60s under overcast skies as you hit the roads Thursday morning.

Starting Thursday stubborn clouds may linger at some coastal areas with more of a May Gray type pattern that will likely last through the weekend. Warming temperatures will be the trend next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 68-79°

Deserts: 98-103°

