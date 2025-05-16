San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 16, 2025: Cooler, cloudier weekend with a chance of rain

The marine layer has already returned to the coast this evening and will spread much farther inland by Saturday morning as a storm approaches from the north.

Tomorrow will be 3 to 15 degrees cooler than the last few days, with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average.

Overnight into Saturday morning the marine layer may be able to squeeze out anything from sprinkles to a few light showers. There is a better chance of a little rain Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Any accumulations will be light from a few hundredths to .20" from the coast to the mountains, no rain expected in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts this weekend with a Wind Advisory from noon Saturday until 2am Sunday. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 35mph, gusts of 40 to 55mph, and isolated gusts over 60mph.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the trend next week. By Monday, temperatures will be trending near average, while we'll be 5 to 15 degrees above average the rest of the week.

Expect 70s and some 80s near the coast, 80s and 90s inland, 70s and 80s in the mountains and 100s in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 63-67°

Mountains: 55-65°

Deserts: 86-89°

