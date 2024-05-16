San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 16, 2024: Warming with more sun this weekend

Today was a sunnier day across the county with areas of the north county seeing the slowest clearing. The marine layer spreads inland overnight with patchy fog and possible misty conditions in the morning. Clouds will give way to sunny skies faster tomorrow with a similar pattern through the weekend.

The mountains and deserts will be breezy in the afternoons and evenings into early next week, with westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and isolated gusts to 45mph.

Our weather pattern will remain quite stagnant, although also quite nice, heading into the second half of May. Storms will move through the Pacific Northwest, and as they do, the marine layer will be enhanced locally, leading to slight cooling, stubborn clouds, patchy drizzle, and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

The next time this happens will be Monday and Tuesday, then we'll see better clearing and a slight warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday, with another round of cooler and cloudier weather by the end of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 98-103°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.