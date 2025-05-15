San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 15, 2025: Cooling off this weekend with a chance of rain

Another beautiful spring day across the county! The marine layer will return overnight with patchy fog possible by the Friday morning commute.

Tomorrow will be our transition day ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. It will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday with slower clearing of the marine layer, though most areas will still be sunny by mid to late morning.

The storm that arrives this weekend now appears it will stay farther north, so it won't be as cool as it was looking earlier this week, clouds won't be as stubborn, and the chance of a little rain is minimal.

Temperatures will cool 3 to 15 degrees below average, trending in the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

The best chance of drizzle to a few light showers will be in the overnight and morning hours; any accumulation will be light, between a few hundredths to .10" from the coast to the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts this weekend with westerly gusts of 30 to 50mph.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the trend early next week. By Monday, temperatures will be trending near average, while by the end of the week, we'll be 5 to 15 degrees above average. Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county, 90s for the hotter inland neighborhoods and 100s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 62-74°

Deserts: 90-94°

