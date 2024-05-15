San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 15, 2024: Better clearing for week's end

May Gray lingered for much of the county today with high clouds over the mountains this afternoon and a few light showers in parts of the county. The chance for mist to a stray shower will linger into this evening and marine layer drizzle will be patchy through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is Bike Anywhere Day so make sure you are sharing the road with extra bikers out there.

Tomorrow, clouds will give way to sunny skies by the afternoon inland, with better but partial clearing near the coast. Thick clouds may produce patchy drizzle again by Friday morning with better and faster clearing of the marine layer the trend through the weekend.

The mountains and deserts will be breezy in the afternoon and evening tomorrow, with westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and isolated gusts to 45mph. Another round of gusty winds will roll in Saturday evening through Monday.

A trough of low pressure will develop early next week ushering in a deeper marine layer with uneven clearing and patchy drizzle each morning. This seasonal weather pattern looks to be the trend for much of May.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 97-102°

