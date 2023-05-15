San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 15, 2023: May Gray & Monsoon Moisture

Thick clouds will be persistent along the coast and several miles inland today with mostly to partly cloudy skies in tap for the coast and valleys. A May Gray-type pattern will continue near the coast this week while farther inland we'll be getting an early surge of monsoon moisture, a month ahead of schedule!

The added moisture from the marine layer and the monsoon flow may produce mist to patchy drizzle at times, especially in the morning hours.

Temperatures will be trending near to slightly below average along the coast while the inland, mountains and deserts will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average this week.

High pressure sitting over the center of the country will spread west and pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Texas bringing higher humidity and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly near the mountains.

Clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon with Wednesday through Friday the best chance to see some of those clouds become productive. There is an outside chance for a few storms to spill over into the valleys.

The warm and muggy weather sticks around into the weekend with monsoon flow ending next week and drier air filtering in.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 74-88°

Deserts: 97-102°

