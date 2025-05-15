San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 14, 2025: Fair through Friday, May Gray this weekend

After a beautiful spring day the marine layer will return tonight along the coast with patchy fog possible inland by Thursday morning. Clouds will clear most areas by mid-morning with fair weather on tap through Friday.

This weekend, a trough of low pressure will dive south, bringing another big drop in temperatures with highs 5 to 20 degrees below average. There is also a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers, the best chance of rain will be in the overnight and morning hours. Any accumulations will be light between a few hundredths to .20" from the coast to the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts this weekend with westerly gusts of 30 to 50mph.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the trend early next week. By Tuesday, temperatures will be trending near to 5 degrees above average with continued warming for the end of the week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 90-95°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.