San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 14, 2024: May Gray and patchy light rain Wednesday

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees below average from the coast to the mountains, still a few degrees above normal in the deserts. A low-pressure system over the Great Basin will dive south and add more moisture to the atmosphere, high clouds and a chance of a few showers in the mountains. The added moisture will enhance the marine layer for the coast and valleys, bringing patchy drizzle overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a May Gray day along the coast with clouds lingering into the afternoon while inland neighborhoods will clear slower, and for some, it will only be partial clearing.

It will be breezy to gusty at times in the afternoons through Thursday with westerly winds up to 15mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 40mph in the mountains and deserts. Another round of gusty winds roll Saturday evening through Monday.

Better clearing of the marine layer starting Friday with slight warming into the weekend, followed by another dip in temperatures and slower clearing early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 95-99°

