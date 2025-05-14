San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 13, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

It was a cooler day with gusty winds in the mountains and deserts and a little rain. The areas that did see rain didn't get much between .01" to .14" with the highest totals in the foothills and mountains.

Gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 5am Wednesday. Expect west and southwesterly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph with blowing dust and dirt leading to poor air quality at times in the deserts. Peak wind gusts today exceeded 60mph!

Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies on Wednesday, with warmer days on tap through Friday.

This weekend, another trough of low pressure will dive south, bringing another big drop in temperatures with highs 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average. There is also a slight chance of showers, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty on the chance of rain, it may turn out to be marine layer drizzle again.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the trend early next week. By Tuesday, temperatures will be trending near to 5 degrees above average.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 60-71°

Deserts: 86-90°

