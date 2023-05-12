San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 12, 2023: Mother's Day weekend warm-up

This morning, clouds are hugging the coast and valleys, but skies will clear by noon leading to a pleasant day.

We'll be warmer than yesterday, with the mountains and deserts seeing the biggest jump in temperatures by about 10 degrees. Coastal areas will stay mild in upper 60s, the mountains and valleys will climb to the mid to low 70s, and deserts in the upper 90s.

This evening, patchy low clouds will move back in resulting in an overcast start tomorrow.

We'll have a gradual warming pattern for your Mother's Day weekend as high pressure settles over the west coast. Conditions will be mostly calm and sunny.

By next week, winds will shift out of the south, leading to an influx of monsoonal moisture. This will beef up cloud coverage along the mountains, and we could see pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity, especially towards the latter part of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-73

Valleys: 69-78

Mountains: 71-81

Deserts: 97-101

