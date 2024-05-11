San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 10, 2024: Better clearing and warming into Mother's Day

The marine layer was stubborn for many coastal areas today but it won't stay that way into the weekend. Expect better and faster clearing of the marine layer each day through Sunday with a slight warm-up.

Temperatures this Mother's Day weekend will trend in the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, upper-60s to mid-70s in the mountains, and mid-90s to 100 degrees in the deserts.

It will be breezy each afternoon through the weekend, with the strongest winds on Saturday. Westerly winds of 15 to 25mph may impact the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will see gusts of 20 to 30mph and peak gusts up to 40mph.

The marine layer will deepen next week, and by midweek, we may see more of a May Gray-type pattern with uneven clearing near the coast as a disturbance passes by to the north. Expect a slight dip in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday before things warm back up by week's end.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 66-80°

Deserts: 94-97°

