San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 10, 2023: Cool and breezy with patchy morning drizzle

Today will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees below average.

A weak disturbance is passing by to the north bringing gusty winds, slower clearing and patchy drizzle to a few light showers this morning.

It will be breezy to gusty today with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 65mph for the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until noon.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with a warming trend kicking off that will take temperatures into the 70s this Mother's Day weekend at the coast, 80s inland, near 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts.

Temperatures will warm 15 to nearly 30 degrees today to this weekend away from the coast with the biggest jump in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday we may get a very early surge of monsoon moisture which will bring building clouds over the mountains. At this point, it doesn't look likely to see rain or thunderstorms, but it's not out of the question. Monsoon season typically begins in June so this certainly would keep with the pattern of unusual weather we've seen this year!

Wenesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 64-68°

Mountains: 50-60°

Deserts: 80-84°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.