San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 1, 2025: Fair Friday, chilly wet weekend

The marine layer will reach the foothills by Friday morning with a few sprinkles possible and patchy fog inland. Increasing sunshine into the afternoon, with most areas sunny by mid to late morning.

Cooling begins Saturday with a 5 to 25-degree drop in temperatures by Sunday as a cold storm moves over Southern California. There is a chance of isolated to scattered showers Saturday night through Sunday, potentially lingering into Monday and even into Tuesday. There is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Accumulations will be light from a few hundredths to .25" for most and isolated amounts up to .50", mainly near the mountains. Little to no rain is expected in the deserts. A dusting of snow will be possible for the higher elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak and Lookout Mountain.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Saturday into Sunday with westerly gusts of 35 to 55mph and locally higher.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 8 to 25 degrees below average, with the biggest spread in the mountains and deserts.

ABC 10News

On Sunday, expect highs in the upper-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts.

Monday will remain cool, though not as cold as Sunday with a slight chance of showers. Tuesday will be warmer with a slight chance of showers before sunny and warmer weather rolls in for the second half of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-70°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 65-76°

Deserts: 92-95°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.