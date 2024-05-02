San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 1, 2024: Warm end to the week, chilly by Sunday!

It was a touch cooler today, but that will change tomorrow as warmer weather rolls in for the end of the workweek.

The marine layer won't spread as far inland overnight but patchy fog will still be possible for the morning commute, especially near the coast. Clouds will give way to sunny skies and temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average tomorrow with a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Friday.

It will be breezy in the afternoons with westerly gusts up to 25mph anywhere in the county and up to 35mph in the mountains and deserts.

Saturday will be our transition day with a slight dip in temperatures and a deeper marine layer.

A trough of low pressure will dive south ushering in a major drop in temperatures this weekend! Temperatures plummet 10 to 25 degrees away from the coast from Thursday and Friday to Sunday! The mountains will see the biggest drop from the low-70s to the 40s! There is also a slight chance of showers, potentially as early as Saturday night, with a better chance on Sunday.

Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts late Saturday into Sunday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a warming trend beginning and temperatures trending back near normal by Tuesday.

The track of the storm will determine how much rain falls and just how cool it will get, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 74-78°

Mountains: 68-80°

Deserts: 93-96°

