San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 9, 2023: Warm today, showers tomorrow

Warmer today by 5 to 10 degrees which will take temperatures back near average with increasing sunshine through the day.

An atmospheric river will target northern and central California later today then it will weaken and sag south bringing San Diego increasing showers on Friday into early Saturday morning. This will be a much warmer storm than any of the previous ones we've seen this season leading to high snow levels, potentially over 9,000 feet, which means snow is not expected in the mountains.

Shower activity will be mostly light to moderate with isolated to scattered showers. Forecast totals will range between .25 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with little accumulation expected in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts tomorrow with a Wind Advisory for the mountains from 6pm Friday until 6am Saturday due to westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 55mph.

Slightly cooler tomorrow and Saturday with warmer days Sunday and Monday when temperautres will be back near normal and similar to today.

Two more storms will bring another round of rain and wind Tuesday into Wednesday and then again by Sunday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on these incoming storms.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 56-69°

Deserts: 77-80°

