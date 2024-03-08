San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 8, 2024: A dry and pleasant weekend on tap

We're starting dry and mostly clear, but the catch is that it's cold. Friday morning is trending cooler west of the mountains, where we're primarily in the mid-to-upper 40s, with some low 50s.

High pressure will slowly re-develop this weekend, bringing us pleasant, sunny, and mostly dry conditions. This weekend, daytime highs will be near seasonal in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s for the coast and valleys, mid-50s in the mountains, and mid to upper 70s in the deserts.

Each morning, we wake up to low-level clouds, but by the afternoon, they mix out.

By Sunday night, onshore flow will have strengthened, and we'll wake up to overcast conditions on Monday with slight cooling during the day. A similar pattern will continue on Tuesday. Daytime highs slowly rise by mid-week, with offshore flow intensifying towards the latter part of next week. By Friday, we could see near 80-degree temperatures inland!

Remember to move your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed Saturday night as we spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.



Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 57-64°

Deserts: 75-78°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.