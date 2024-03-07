San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 7, 2024: Gradual drying with a nice weekend warm-up on tap

For the most part, we're drying out, but we could continue to see isolated showers as the storm system exits and heads toward the four corners.

While we dry out, cool temperatures will continue to linger. Today will be the coolest day of the workweek, with temperatures west of the mountains below seasonal in the low 60s. The good news is that high pressure will gradually strengthen this weekend over Southern California, and daytime highs across our microclimates will be closer to seasonal by then, with mostly sunny conditions. Saturday will be the warmest day, with some inland valleys flirting with the 70s. Meanwhile, the deserts will climb near 80 degrees.

Today, onshore flow continues with a nice sea breeze and partly cloudy skies across the coastal and valley communities. Periods of gusty winds will target the foothills and deserts.

Conditions remain tranquil throughout the weekend before a disturbance to our north slides by, cooling us down and increasing marine layer clouds on Monday. We could have light drizzle early Monday and Tuesday, but next week is trending dry.

We'll have clearer conditions towards the middle of the week with slight warming.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 53-62°

Mountains: 46-55°

Deserts: 69-73°

