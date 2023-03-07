San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 7, 2023: Mild days with rain returning by Friday afternoon

Temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees below average through tomorrow with increasing sunshine into the afternoon today and more clouds in the mix tomorrow. Thursday temperatures will trend closer to normal when we'll near 70 inland, mid-60s at the coast, 50s in the mountains and near 80 in the deserts.

An atmospheric river will target northern and central California starting Thursday then it will weaken and sag south bringing San Diego scattered showers Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. This will be a much warmer storm than any of the previous ones we've seen this season leading to high snow levels, potentially over 8,000 feet, which means snow is not expected in the mountains.

Preliminary forecast totals will range between .25 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with little accumulation expected in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph; stronger winds develop Friday accompanying the atmospheric river.

There is some uncertainty on the track of this next system so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates.

Warmer days on tap early next week with another round of wet weather possible by the end of next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 58-62°

Mountains: 43-57°

Deserts: 70-75°

