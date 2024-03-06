San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 5, 2024: Rain, wind and mountain snow return tomorrow

Tomorrow a storm will bring cooler temperatures, rain, wind, mountain snow and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be 5 to 10 degrees below average with 60s for most of the county.

A storm system over the Pacific will dive south bringing rain by tomorrow afternoon with the brunt of the moisture arriving in the evening and overnight hours. The Wednesday evening commute will be impacted by rain and wet roads and even the very early morning commute on Thursday will be wet. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours with isolated showers continuing Thursday, potentially lingering into early Friday morning.

Rain will be anything from light to moderate to even heavy at times with forecast totals between .10 to 1.00".

Snow levels will start high tomorrow dropping to 5,000 to 5,500' Wednesday night which means our higher peaks of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain could see 1 to 2" of snow, but snow is not looking likely for Julian. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10pm Wednesday through 9pm Thursday above 5,500'.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Surf will also build Wednesday into Thursday with waves of 3 to 6' and dangerous rip currents.

We dry out Friday with sunshine returning, turning warmer this weekend as high pressure builds. Temperatures will trend back near average this weekend with low-70s returning for the inland areas.

Remember to move your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed Saturday night as we spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 59-66°

Mountains: 43-58°

Deserts: 72-75°

