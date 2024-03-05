San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 5, 2024: A sunny and warm day before more rain and high winds Wednesday

We have a brief break from the rain before another storm brings more rain, wind, and mountain snow.

Tuesday will be pleasant, with temperatures trending near to slightly below average and a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cooler on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average.

A storm system over the Pacific will dive south, bringing rain by Wednesday afternoon. The brunt of the moisture will arrive in the evening and overnight hours. The Wednesday evening commute has the most significant impact, potentially even Thursday's early morning commute.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday night, with showers tapering off during Thursday, but isolated showers could continue to linger into early Friday morning. Rain will be light, moderate, or even heavy at times, with preliminary forecast totals between .10 and .75".

Snow levels will start high on Wednesday but then drop to 5,000 to 5,500' Wednesday night, which means our higher peaks of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain could see a couple of inches of snow.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Surf will also build Wednesday into Thursday with 3- to 6-foot waves and dangerous rip currents.

We dry out Friday with sunshine returning. As high pressure builds, this weekend will be warmer. Temperatures will trend back near average this weekend, with low-70s temperatures returning for the inland areas.

Remember to move your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed Saturday night as we spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 59-65°

Mountains: 55-63°

Deserts: 75-78°

