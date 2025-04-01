San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 31, 2025: Cool, wet & windy this week

It was a cool and soggy start to the week for much of the county. Temperatures topped out 5 to 15 degrees below average across the county with periods of light rain.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue through Thursday with periods of heavy mist, light showers, cool temperatures and gusty winds. Some areas will see partial clearing into the afternoons tomorrow and Wednesday with stubborn clouds Thursday and scattered showers. After today, Thursday will be the day with the best chance of showers.

Gusty winds will continue in the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2am Wednesday for sustained winds of 25 to 40mph and gusts of 45 to 65mph. Winds will pick up tomorrow for the coast and valleys with a Wind Advisory beginning here at noon Tuesday also until 2am Wednesday. Expect sustained westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts up to 40mph.

Snow levels will hover between 4,000' and 5,000' this week which means the higher elevations may see a dusting of snow! Not expecting much but maybe up to an inch for Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain.

High surf will impact the beaches Tuesday and Wednesday with waves of 5 to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

We dry out by Friday afternoon with much warmer and sunnier weather on tap for the weekend! Temperatures will warm closer to normal by Saturday turning even warmer Sunday into early next week with temperatures trending several degrees above average as high pressure builds over the west.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 42-53°

Deserts: 72-75°

